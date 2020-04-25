Sunday, April 26
World Malaria Day observed in remote KA village

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 25: World Malaria Day was observed amid lockdown at a remote village in Karbi Anglong district on Saturday.

An awareness meeting was also conducted on the day in the presence of District Vector Borne Disease Consultant, NVBDCP, Karbi Anglong, Obed Killing, Malaria Inspector, Bhokto Bannerjee and Surveillance Inspector, Jiten Kro at Kania Enghi village, Manja.

Various activities like DDT spraying, Insecticide Treated Bed Nets (ITBN) distribution, collection of blood slides were undertaken and awareness were also disseminated through All India Radio and Fixed Loud Speaker (FLS) system in the district to mark the occasion. It was also observed in the whole block Primary Health Centre of the district with activities like awareness meeting, distribution of leaflets and house to house fever survey.

