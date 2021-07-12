World Population Day observed in Cachar 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 11: World Population Day was observed in Cachar on Sunday with a program held at the conference hall of SM Dev Civil Hospital, Silchar organised by the National Health Mission, Cachar. Additional deputy commissioner Health, Cachar, Eldrad Fahreim graced the occasion as the chief guest. Also present on the occasion were joint director Health Cachar, Dr Bimal Jyoti Deb Sikdar; additional chief medical officer Cachar, Dr PK Roy; superintendent of SM Dev Civil Hospital, Silchar, Dr Jiten Singh Hazari; district immunisation officer Dr Sumana Naiding, in-charge urban family welfare Dr Rima Patoa.

While speaking on the occasion ADC Health Eldrad Fahreim said, “I express my concern over the rate at which the population is growing in the country, various methods of family planning should be adopted to aware common people and for this, efforts should be taken by the ASHA workers and ANMs in the district.”

Earlier, Dr. PK Roy, additional chief health officer of the district, explained the significance of the day. Speaking on the history of the World Population Day, he said that the day was first celebrated in the year 1989 and the aim of this day is to create awareness about the exploding world population and importance of reproductive health. Joint director of Health, Cachar, Dr. Bimal Jyoti Dev Sikdar also spoke on the occasion and said that people from all walks of life should be made aware of the benefits of family planning. The number of adopters of family planning irrespective of caste, religion and caste should be increased.

Later, two beneficiaries who adopted family planning last year were awarded by the NHM district health committee. This was followed by the ADC and joint director of the district health department launching the family planning fortnight.