World Stroke Day observed at Rangapara College

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, October 31: Baptist Christian Hospital, Tezpur conducted an awareness program on Friday for World Stroke Day at Rangapara College in collaboration with Tezpur Medical College Hospital for the faculty and students of the college. The sessions included information on the signs and symptoms of stroke, lifestyle management, and plan of action if in case a stroke occurs. They also held a live demo of Mobile Stroke Unit (MSU) which is a ‘State of Art’ facility ambulance with CT scanner, provision of video conferencing and stroke treatment including thrombolysis. MSU will bring the services of the hospital to the patient’s doorsteps by providing acute stroke care management. Any patients with symptoms of stroke were asked to call their toll free number- 91260-91260 and ambulance services which are available 24 x 7 free of cost.