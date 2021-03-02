Wrangler Anupom Saikia visits Sivasagar school

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 1: Oxford University Wrangler and professor of Guwahati IIT Dr Anupom Saikia recently visited Lakhimi Nagar ME School, Sivasagar and felt happy teaching the little kids some mathematics.

He spoke on how to make maths popular among the children. He was in Sivasagar at the invitation of Abdul Zelil, joint director of secondary education who was formerly the inspector of schools in Sivasagar.

Addressing the teachers and guests, Anupom Saikia said that he could not even imagine that there could be such a beautiful school here in Assam for the children.