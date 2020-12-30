Write books highlighting different aspects of Sankaradeva: CM to writers

Sonowal releases book Brindabani Bastra

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal released a research-based book titled ‘Brindabani Bastra’, written by Mrinal Chandra Kalita at the conference hall of Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The book encapsulates different facets of Brindabani Bastra which Srimanta Sankaradeva prepared 500 years ago. The book has been published by Deban Kalita on behalf of Rekha Prakashan.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal while thanking the writer for having written the book on Gurujona’s Brindabani Bastra said that through this book, readers will get to know several aspects of Gurujona’s unique creation. Stating that Srimanta Sankaradeva was a multifaceted personality, Sonowal urged upon the writers to carry out an exhaustive work to divulge different aspects of Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Emphasizing on the role of the Gurujona on the socio-cultural and spiritual life of the people of the state, Sonowal said that his government would promote the birthplace of the Gurujonaas a hub of spiritual tourism in line with Golden Temple of Amritsar. He moreover, said that Assam always stands out as a land which always attaches unprecedented values for its socio-cultural and spiritual moorings. He said that his government has been working relentlessly to put the state in the growth trajectory with a deep bow of reverence for the state’s rich socio-cultural and spiritual values.

Former Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Ranjeet Dass, former Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dilip Kumar Paul, Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Hrishikesh Goswami, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika, MLA Prasanta Phukan were also present on the book release function among others.