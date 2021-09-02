‘Y-Break’ Yoga protocol app launched by Sonowal   

HT Bureau

New Delhi, Sept 1: In a glittering ceremony that reflected the whole government approach of the Prime Minister and saw the participation of his six cabinet colleagues, Union minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal launched the ‘Y-Break’ mobile application at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday.

One of the ministers appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Ayush in developing this mobile application and said it will “spread like a wild fire”.

The five-minute Yoga protocol, especially designed for working professionals to de-stress, refresh and re-focus at their workplace to increase their productivity, consists of Asanas, Pranayam and Dhyana.

The event was attended by Kiren Rijiju, Union minister of Law and Justice, Dr. Jitendra Singh, minister of state (I/c) Science & Technology and Earth Science, Meenakshi Lekhi, minister of state for External Affairs and Culture and Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, minister of state for Ayush and Women & Child Development.