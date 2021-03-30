Yaba tablets seized from Indo-Bangla border

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 29: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, 62 Bn BSF under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force carried out an operation and seized 595 Yaba tablets on March 28 last from the bordering area of Char Balabhut village under Tufanganj police station in Coochbehar. As per information, troops of Madhya Balabhut border outpost carried out the special operation where miscreants upon seeing the troops fled the scene dropping 2 packets containing 595 Yaba Tablets on the spot. The seized Yaba tablets have been handed over to Tufanganj police for further investigation.