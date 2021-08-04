Yet another bid to encroach forest land foiled at Daldali

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 3: The Forest staff in Karbi Anglong managed to foil another attempt of land grabbers to encroach upon the forest inside Daldali Reserve Forest (RF) under Eastern Rangapahar Range of West Division in Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

In the second mass attempt to encroach upon the RF land, more than 200 people participated in clearing the jungles but the forest staff reached the spot on time and intervened.

“There were around 200 people who came to encroach the forest land. It was around 8 am when land grabbers came with machetes and started clearing the land. The forest staff of Lahorijan Sub-beat, Account Beat, Lahorijan Beat, Tingbangla Sub-beat, Hapjan Sub-beat and Rangapahar Eastern Range Headquarter reached there on time and managed to chase them away. Our staff told the land grabbers to leave the place as it is unlawful to encroach upon RF land and if they do, it may invite severe penal action against the perpetrators from the appropriate authority. With this warning the land grabbers left the place,” a Forest official said.

This was the second time the Forest department foiled the encroachers’ attempt to grab land.

A Forest official informed them that they would continue to visit the place to prevent any fresh attempt of encroachment.

It may be mentioned here that on July 30, villagers of 30 villages comprising of Lower Hapjan and Upper Hapjan submitted a memorandum to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang for immediate action against land grabbers trying to clear the forest cover between Hapjan River Bridge to Sibunsiba of Daldali RF.

The residents of the 30 villages depend on the forest for fire-wood, wild herbs for consumption, bamboo, water from the river and for grazing cattle. The villagers are opposed to land grabbers trying to clear the jungle.