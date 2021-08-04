Wednesday, August 4
Yet another medic assaulted in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Aug 3: An on duty doctor of Demow Model Hospital was physically assaulted by two youths on Monday night.

They have been identified as Deben Tanti and Ganesh Ghasi.

According to sources, both the youth came to Demow Model Hospital on Monday night for the treatment of a relative, who was injured.

When the health workers were dressing the wound of the patient, the two youths started arguing with on duty physician Dr. SJ Taye.

However, the people present in the hospital caught the two youths when they tried to leave the scene after the incident.

Later they were handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, Dr. SJ Taye lodged an FIR with Demow Police Station.

Sivasagar Branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned the incident and urged the administration to take appropriate action so that there would be no repetition of such incidents in the future.

 

