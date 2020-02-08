YMOC: A right call for foodies

Amrita Gogoi now EkodusTechnologies’ brand ambassador

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 8: EkodusTechnologies, the subsidiary of the US-based information technology company Ekodus Inc., Saturday announced its brand ambassador for its food delivery app YMOC, Amrita Gogoi.

Amrita, an actress par excellence, has been one of the freshest faces of the Assamese film industry. Since her debut in “Ahetuk”, Amrita has won the best actor in female category at the Prag Cine Awards Northeast 2015 for the same.

Since then she has worked in other Assamese movies such as “Dur” (2017), “Soi Gaaor Chompa” (2017), “NijanorGaan” (2018) and Epaar Xipaar (2019). It would be interesting to see her journey into this new venture with YMOC.

Your Meal on Call, abbreviated as YMOC.com, is a food delivery app founded by Mark Bordoloi, CEO, Ekodus Inc. USA in November, 2018.

YMOC is an online platform for restaurants to connect with the customers through a digital medium. In other words, YMOC is the one stop destination for foodies, where they can easily experience ordering, pick-up, scheduling of their meals all at the tip of their fingers. Designed and developed in Guwahati, YMOC is the result of the vision and hardwork of the IT programmers, digital marketers, and business team of Ekodus.

Starting from search and discovery, food delivery and online promotions, YMOC currently plans to expand to be the one stop solution for all the foodies and restaurants in Northeast, its managing director Geetika Bodo Bordoloi said.

For greater exposure and better business opportunities, YMOC makes restaurants easily accessible through Digital Media. By providing menus, pictures, locations, ratings, reviews it ensures that its users will find every piece of information about the restaurant they are looking for. This is a very important subscription based module which YMOC explores with its listed Restaurant partners.

Currently, YMOC has restaurant partners in Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Agartala and few more districts in the Northeast.

As food lovers, people simply hate to wait. A couple of questions that always crop up in their minds are ‘Where is my food?’ or ‘When will my food arrive?’ YMOC provides accurate information from the moment a customer opens the app until their food arrives at their doorsteps. Good food must meet good service.

With the YMOC review system in place, the customers will be ensured good food with quality service. Hence, YMOC gives a platform to the restaurant owners to serve a larger number of users with good quality meals. However, the app does not just look into the needs of its partners but also it’s customers and aims at providing cost effective quality meals for their customers, at their doorsteps. The app undertakes on-time food delivery and gives priority to hassle-free service to the customers.

YMOC’s search option helps segregating restaurants based on the locations, cuisine, and offers etc. to promote every listed restaurants.

The app is soon going to add some additional features i.e. Dine in, Scheduling, Book a Table, delivery, and bulk orders, etc. “It is going to be the ultimate platform where you can fulfill all your food ordering needs. With this vision in their mind and dedication in their work, YMOC desires to fill stomachs with good food and hearts with smiles all around,” Bordoloi said.

It would be interesting to see how, YMOC competes with the already existing popular food delivery apps in the market.