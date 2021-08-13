Young Extension Scientist award for Lakhimpur scientist  

LAKHIMPUR, Aug 12: Sonmoina Bhuyan, a scientist from the Lakhimpur district, has been selected for the “Fisheries and Life Science Awards-2021″, instituted by the Society of Fisheries and Life Sciences, College of Fisheries, Mangalore, Karnataka, for his outstanding research contributions to the field of Fisheries. He will be given the Young Extension Scientist Award-2021. Sonmoina Bhuyan is an employee of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Lakhimpur. He is a subject matter specialist (F.Sc.) here. Presently, he is working on aquaculture business management, input marketing, technical efficiency, and aquaculture production. Sonmoina Bhuyan is the son of Sishuram Bhuyan from Pathali Pahar village of Lakhimpur district. The young scientist Sonmoina’s achievement has brought laurels to the entire district.