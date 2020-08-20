Young Hailakandi student’s automatic sanitizer draws attraction   

Rs 8,000 machine to be very useful for doctors, paramedics on COVID duty

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, Aug 19: An 18-year-old youth from South Assam’s Hailakandi district has come up with an innovative sanitiser that would be quite handy and useful in the fight against COVID-19.

A 6th semester student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering of RIST, Meghalaya, Shubrajyoti Dhar has developed a tunnel sanitiser automatic machine and an automatic hand sanitiser dispenser machine at his Ramcharan Sarani home located at Ward No.7 of Hailakandi Municipal area.

With enough time on his hands with closure of his institution following the COVID-19 outbreak, Dhar with help from his friend, Sarnadeep Das, a 6th semester student of Industrial and Production Engineering of KPT, Karimganj, embarked on devising these innovative sensor controlled automatic sanitiser devices.

Dhar said that the tunnel sanitiser automatic machine built at a cost of Rs.8,000 would be very useful for the doctors and paramedics on COVID duty as ‘it is hands free and will help in spraying of the whole body with disinfectants through eight nozzles’.

The young scientist advocates for the use of the tunnel sanitiser automatic machine and automatic hand sanitizer dispenser machine in hospitals, COVID Care Centres, Facility Quarantine Centres, hospitals and in offices to arrest the spread of contamination. “I feel that the use of these hands free sensor operated automatic sanitisers will help in containing the spread of the corona disease. I want to see that these machines are being installed in as many places as possible given the pandemic situation,” he quipped.

Moreover, with these sanitiser machines in use, you need not have to engage personnel in sanitising duty at doorstep of health establishments and offices.

Having heard about the innovative sanitiser devices, Deputy Commissioner, Hailakandi, Megh Nidhi Dahal called on Dhar and asked him to install a tunnel sanitiser automatic machine at the main entrance of his office.

Dahal complimented the young scientist and presented a commendation certificate wishing him all the best in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Dhar has also developed an automatic dustbin, the lid of which opens up when someone comes close to it. That is not all. The young scientist has developed through Google Assistant a mobile operated device enabling one to operate switch panel, AC, geyser, TV and other electronic gadgets without even touching them.

Dhar is the cynosure of all eyes. And quite rightly so, as he deserves a place in the sun.