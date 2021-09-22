‘Young India Ke Bol’ campaign launched in Imphal

IMPHAL, Sept 20 (NNN): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) launched its ‘Young India Ke Bol’ campaign in Imphal.

IYC’s national spokesperson, Gaurave Jain launched the campaign at a function held at Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

After launching the campaign, Jain said that the campaign aimed at creating awareness among the youths of the country on what is happening in the country under the BJP rule.

“Youths of the country need to know what is happening in the country due to inflation, farmers’ agitations against three farm bills and about the increasing number of unemployment,” he added.

The IYC campaign in the north eastern states of the country will also highlight what is happening in the region because of the unresolved border disputes (both inter-state border and international border).

“Despite knowing the facts on what is happening in the country, the youths cannot not relay their feelings through social media as their accounts are suspended if they happen to post against the government,” Jain alleged.

“At present, there are a lot of youths who cannot not raise their voices because they are threatened,” he further alleged.