Youth arrested for creating fake FB accounts 

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 8: Suroj Bora, (20), a youth of Gazpuria was arrested on Thursday in connection with creating fake Facebook accounts under the identity of different people and sending messages to other people. A police source informed that Suroj would pose as a female with a picture and send messages to males and vice versa, the content of which would be allegedly obscene. Notably, the arrest was made on the basis of a complaint by his neighbour.

