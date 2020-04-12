Youth arrested for derogatory post against PM

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 11: One youth was arrested from Fakiragram in Kokrajhar district on Saturday for allegedly posting derogatory post again Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook.

According to the report, police arrested one Nur Hassan (30) following an FIR lodged by Fakiragrama unit of Hindu Jagaran Manch for his alleged post on Facebook against the Prime Minister.

Nur has been continually posting derogatory comment against Modi and a certain community which might cause tension between the two communities.

A case Fakiragram PS, case No 49/2020 has been registered under section 120(B) /153/153(A) /295(A) of IPC in this connection.

In Assam, 33 people have been arrested so far, including an army jawan and a state legislator for spreading false information and derogatory posts on social media on coronavirus pandemic.

The CID has registered 59 cases related to rumours and provocative content on social media.

On Wednesday, police arrested an Indian Army jawan in Biswanath district who allegedly posted provocative and communal content.

The case against the jawan identified as Amal Das, was registered under sections 153(A), 295(A) and 506 of the IPC, and 67 of the IT act.

In Nagaon district, the police arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam for making controversial remarks.

In Assam, the police force is working on a war footing to control and take action against misinformation peddlers. The cyber cell and police force are trying hard to ensure no rumour monger is left unpunished.

Along with many parts of the country, Assam too is witnessing a storm of fake news on social media and people are seen falling for them without verifying the facts.

Miscreants are taking advantage of this sensitive period to create panic among the people.

Last week, a fake news in the name of a non-existent ministry was spread through the social media across Assam. The Assam Police had to issue an alert about the fake news on social media.