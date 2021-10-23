Youth arrested for insulting religion in Facebook post

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 22: Tracing a viral Facebook post by one Arbas Khan in the social media platform the police have apprehended a youth from Nagaon. The social media post is deemed insulting to a certain religion.

The youth, later identified as Md. Gulam Abbas Patowari (18), son of Md. Usman Goni, resident of Bherbheri village under Jamunamukh police station in Hojai district has been arrested in a joint operation by Nagaon and Hojai police from Ramani Pathar village under Kachua police station.

In the social media post the culprit is seen placing a foot on a stone which’s shape resembles an elephant to some and a rhino to others in the middle of a stream. The stone is worshipped by Karbis as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. The local residents said that the shape of the stone is that of an elephant.

Sources said that the culprit along with four other boys visited Arlong Kundu, which literally translates to Stone Rhino in Karbi, on two motorbikes on October 21. The stone, known as Arlong Kundu is situated in Tengkeralangso rivulet after which the place is known in West Karbi Anglong under Baithalangso police station.

