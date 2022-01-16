Youth Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Minor

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 15: A youth identified as Rabiul Awal (27) of Dhakaipatty locality here was arrested on Saturday on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl.

A police source stated Awal, who hailed from Morigaon district, was residing in a rented house and was caught by local people after a minor alleged he had sexually abused her.

He has been booked under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Meanwhile, police arrested another person Ajit Organg from Sokalating Bahbari area under Pulibor Police Station on the western outskirts here in connection with a rape case lodged in 2020.

A police source stated that Orang, wanted in a rape case lodged in 2020 under Section 376 of the IPC was evading arrest, and on Friday local people spotted him and informed the police after which he was apprehended.