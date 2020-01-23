Youth Cong chief arrested for ‘inciting’ violence during anti-CAA protest

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Kamrul Islam Choudhury was arrested on Thursday on charges of aiding and abetting violence during protest against the citizenship (amendment) Act in Guwahati in December last. The violence erupted in various parts of the state after the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 12.

Choudhury was charged in a case No 3800/2019 registered with Dispur police station in connection with violence in front of Janata Bhawan here on December 12. “His name is Kamrul Islam Choudhury and he is the president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress. The destruction near Assam Secretariat is the handiwork of this person. The attack on that day was choreographed by Congress workers; I am not talking about the leaders. An active Congress worker used Facebook to call others to reach Gate Number 2 of Janata Bhawan.” He also showed video footage, images and Facebook post during the press meet,” finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said addressing a press conference last month.

The minister also gave video footage to substantiate his claim. Notably, Islam was granted anticipatory bail by a local court in connection with a case. However, he was arrested in connection with another case relating to violence in Christian Basti during anti-CAA protest. He will be produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Friday. Islam, however, has refuted the allegations and said he is innocent and has been framed.