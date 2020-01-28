Youth Cong demands scrapping of Clause 6.1 of Bodo Peace Accord

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 28: Karbi Anglong District Youth Congress (KADYC) has opposed the Clause 6.1 of the Bodo Peace Accord for granting ST (Hill) status to the Bodos living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao and demanded the government to scrap this clause immediately.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, KADYC president Sukursing Kro said that the Youth Congress will never accept the clause 6.1 of the accord.

“We are totally opposed to Clause 6.1 of Bodo Peace Accord which confers the ST (H) status to Bodos living in the hill districts of Assam viz. Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. If the BJP-led NDA government goes with the Clause 6.1, the Youth Congress workers will take up strong protest over it,” Kro said.

KADYC vice president Kiribini Hanse criticized CEM Tuliram Ronghang, MP Horensing Bey and HAD minister Sum Ronghang in keeping silent about the matter. “What CEM Tuliram Ronghang speaks during Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations here that the KAAC has been pursuing with the Centre about Autonomous State is a lie. The proof can be found when MP Horensing Bey raised the issue of Autonomous State in Parliament; the Union minister of state for home affairs, G Kishan Reddy gave his reply saying ‘still there is no proposal’, Hanse said.

Hanse said, “In 2016 rail blockade at Diphu Railway Station being involved by various organisations and parties in opposing Clause 8 of erstwhile 2003 Bodo Accord, CEM Tuliram Ronghang was then in Congress. He has spoken before the huge assembly of people that the matter is being pursued with the government. If Bodos in hill districts of Assam are being conferred with the ST (H) status then I will step down from by CEM.”

There should not be partiality on the part of government in conferring special status to only a particular community, but equal treatment for all. The Article 244 (A) of the Constitution should be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.