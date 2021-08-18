Youth congregation under ASRLM in Kamrup district

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 17: Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) has undertaken a set of programmes under the programme titled ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ adopted to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. As a part of this, the Kamrup District Mission Management Unit (DMMU) on Tuesday organised three mobilisation camps in the district under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushal Yojana (DDU-GKY). The congregations were organised at the Boko, Chamaria and Rampur Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU).

The camps were attended by the respective block development officers, ASRLM employees, community cadres, members of Self Help Groups and rural youths. In addition, representatives of four Project Implementing Agencies (PIA), namely Quess Corporation Private Limited, Avitus India Pest Management Private Limited, Formac and Dinabandhu Foundation were present. A total of 94 rural youths participated in the gatherings. In every Camp, a detailed explanation was given on the benefits for the youths under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushal Yojana. The project implementing agencies participating in the congregations also informed the youths present, about various trades available at their centres.

It may be mentioned here that Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gramin Kaushal Yojana is a youth employment scheme of the government of India. It was launched on September 25, 2014 to help the rural poor youths to be economically self-reliant and globally relevant workforce. Youths between the ages of 18-35 are covered under this scheme. DDU-GKY is a part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).