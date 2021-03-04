Youth held with grenade in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 3: Acting on a tip-off, Diphu police led by DSP Nahid Karishma arrested one youth with a Chinese grenade.

The detained youth has been identified as one Pinak Sutradhar (42) alias Biju Sutradhar of Diphu Railway Colony. It is suspected that the grenade was meant to explode in Diphu Railway Station. It is also suspected that the youth is a cadre of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA).

Further investigation is going on.