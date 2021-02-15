Youth must take lead in nation building: Sonowal

New building of Children’s Literary Trust inaugurated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 14: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the newly constructed permanent building of Children’s Literary Trust, Assam at Krishna Nagar, Chandmari in the city on Sunday.

The building has been constructed with financial grant under Chief Minister’s Untied Fund.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that knowledge acquired during childhood acts as backbone in the life of a person. Therefore, it is very important to inculcate good values among children so that they become good citizens.

He also urged the children book writers to play a more proactive role in the mental and intellectual growth of children adequately focusing on relevant subjects in their creative works.

While congratulating the officials of the Trust for the new building which became a reality after 33 long years of its establishment, the chief minister spoke about the challenges faced by them and appreciated the unrelenting efforts of its secretary Hrishikesh Goswami. The chief minister further urging the people to contribute in nation building said that the youth must take a lead in this regard.

He stressed on promoting nationalistic temperament among children and urged parents, teachers and the society as a whole to play a more responsible role.

In his speech education minister and president of the Trust Himanta Biswa Sarma said that children literature helps in building character and developing culture and civilisation. He spoke about the importance of selecting content of children literature and urged the writers to take up subjects which could guide the children about their future and leave indelible imprint in their mind.

Speaking on the occasion, industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary highlighted the role of children’s literature in developing the personality of the children.

Chief Minister’s media adviser and secretary of the Trust Hrishikesh Goswami while delivering the welcome address said that the Trust was setup on March 23, 1987 with a mandate to work for mental and intellectual uplift of the children.

He informed that the new building was constructed with financial assistance under Chief Minister’s Untied Fund in a plot of land provided by Assam Engineering Institute within a period of four months. He further said that a country’s holistic development could not be achieved without wholesome growth of children and impressed on inducing good values among them during childhood.

Sonowal and other dignitaries also released 23 children books published by the Trust along with a commemorative book on the occasion. Sonowal also launched a website of the Trust at the programme.

Minister of state for education Bhabesh Kalita, Tezpur MLA and first president of the Trust Brindaban Goswami, MLA Rituparna Baruah, chief minister’s legal adviser Shantanu Bharali, additional chief secretary to chief minister’s office Paban Kumar Borthakur, commissioner & secretary of education department Pritam Saikia, special commissioner to chief minister Ranjan Chakraborty, several writers, senior journalists and other dignitaries were present at the programme.