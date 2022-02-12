Youth Raises Awareness On Rhino Conservation

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 11: A 27-year-old youth from Darrang district, Gauri Sankar Kalita has reached Diphu. He has been on a walk to create awareness on rhino conservation in the state. Kalita’s walk has already covered 15 districts with rhino headgear on his head.

Kalita said, “The aim of my walk is to create awareness on conservation of nature, protection of rhino, in memory of those policemen who were martyred for the sake of the state, those forest officials who have died on the line duty while being attacked by wild animals and poachers. I pray for the eternal peace of the martyrs and nature will be protected. The protection of nature is the protection of the nation.”

He further said, “I have already walked to 15 districts. I am happy to come here. I have crossed Diphu before on a vehicle but today I came here on foot.”