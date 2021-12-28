Youth’s Body Found Hanging in Tamulpur

HT DESK

Sensation prevails after the recovery of a youth’s body at Dwarkuchi under the Gandhibari outpost in the Tamulpur area of Assam’s Baksa district.

The body of the youth was found hanging with a rope in the verandah of an under-construction concrete house owned by Biren Chandra Boro, who is an Armyman and has two children.

The body has been identified as that of 22-year-old Jiyabur Rahman.

He was a resident of Kharupathar village in Morigaon district.

The locals said when contacted with the deceased’s family members over the phone, it came to light that the deceased had been working as a labourer in the Rangiya side.

The locals suspect it to be a case of murder as the wife of the house owner denied that they knew the youth.

The locals said some miscreants might have wrapped his mouth with a black cloth and after murdering him hanged the body in the verandah of the under-construction house at Dwarkuchi.

Tamulpur Police has taken the body of the deceased into their custody.