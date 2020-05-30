Youths break into CM’s convoy, bar license cancelled

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 29: Assam government on Friday cancelled license of Talka Bar (No 06/ 201718) owned by one Mippun Kangkan Pegu located at Christian Basti in the city after a car broke into chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s convoy on Thursday night.

The bar was running flouting all restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown.

The five youth who came out from the bar, were trying to break into the chief minister’s convoy on Thursday evening.

They were travelling in a Nissan Terrano. They were apprehended by the police team. They were handed over to Bhangagarh police station.

Sources claimed that the detained vehicle (AS01BK0050) belonged to one Nirode Chandra Das.

“On direction of excise minister Parimal Suklabaidiya, commissioner of excise has directed the Central Monitoring Team of excise department headed by Excise Intelligence Bureau to conduct an immediate enquiry into the incident & take action as per the legal provisions of the Assam Excise Act,” a statement of excise department here said.

“Some self-motivated businessmen have reportedly taken the chance of COVID-19 pandemic as excise officials have been busy on duty at different quarantine centers & screening camps,” the statement said. Commissioner has announced that license of the bar might get cancelled & any.