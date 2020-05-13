Zubeen Garg reaches Guwahati, screened at Sarusajai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 12: Popular singer Zubeen Garg has arrived here from Mumbai on Monday midnight. Zubeen was travelling by a bus from Mumbai with his wife Garima Saikia Garg and two other associates.

Garg started his journey from Mumbai on May 8. He was stranded in Mumbai amid COVID-19 lockdown.

After reaching the city, Zubeen, Garima and their two friends went to Sarusajai quarantine centre for screening.

“I will be under quarantine now. I will follow all the norms,” Garg said.

After his screening Zubeen, Garima and their two friends moved Hotel Radisson Blu for quarantine.

He also appreciated the efforts the state health department has been taking in combating COVID-19.

“Assam government has done very good compared to other states. I would like to especially thank health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He has been toiling day and night” Garg said.

He also thanked the state government for the help in his journey from Mumbai.

Garg flew to Mumbai on March 8 after his discharge from Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati. He was admitted to the hospital after he collapsed during an event at Guwahati Town Club on February 27. The news of the return of the singer to the state has made his fans euphoric.