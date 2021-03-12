67th Bordoloi Trophy kicks off  

GUWAHATI, March 11: As the 67th Bordoloi Trophy kicked off today in two venues simultaneously, Assam State Electricity Board Sports Club (ASEBSC) played a goalless draw against Gauhati Town Club in the opening match at the Judges ground while Assam Police Blues defeated Morigaon FC 3-2 in Morigaon.

The tournament was inaugurated by Dharma Kanta Mili, director of sports and youth welfare, in presence of veteran footballer Gilbertson Sangma, veteran journalist Premadhar Sarma and others.

At Morigaon, Assam Police Blues narrowly overcame the challenge of local outfit Morigaon FC. Mofidul Islam put the team ahead inside 3 minutes but the joy was short-lived as Bishnu Bordoloi scored the equalizer for Morigaon in the 13th minute. Ratna Dev Rabha again put Assam Police Blues ahead in the 39th minute, but the Morigaon outfit returned the goal in the 50th minute through Bishnu Bordoloi again. The winning goal of the match came in the 53rd minute which was scored by ASEBSC’s Sanjib Borgohain.

Tomorrow’s match: Guwahati- Dwimalu Club (Udalguri) vs Eleven Star Club (Bongaigaon). Morigaon: OILFC vs Bodousa SC.

