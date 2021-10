All Assam Inter District Tennis C’ship concludes

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 10: The 27th All Assam Inter District Tennis Championship concluded at Jorhat Tennis Club, the finals of which were played on Sunday of different events. In the short closing ceremony, prizes were distributed by All Assam Tennis Association secretary Ankush Dutta, Jorhat Tennis Club president Dr. Animesh Baruah, Anit Agarwal and Sankar Lahkar.

Sunday’s detailed results are as under:

Boys under 14 years final:

Singles Matches: Golaghat A vs. Jorhat.

Aryan Borah (ght A) bt. Aklantajit Phukan (Jrt) 6-2,6-1

Antariksh Tamuly (Glt A) bt. Bidwan R Borah (Jrt) 6-1,6-2

Boys under 18 years final:

Singles Matches: Jorhat vs. Guwahati

Kritanta Sharma (Ghy) bt. Shahir Farhaz (Jrt) 6-1,6-2

Jigyasman Hazarika (Ghy) bt. Subhasish Roy (Jrt) 6-3, 6-1

Girls Under 18 years final:

Singles Matches: Guwahati A vs. Guwahati B

Tania Kumari (Ghy B) bt. Justina Borgohain (Ghy A) 6-3, 6-4

Nayanika Deka (Ghy A) bt. Ananya Borthakur (Ghy B) 6-2,6-2

Deciding Doubles:

Tanishqa Patar & Justina Borgohain (Ghy A) bt. Tania Kumari & Kaatyayini Vashisht (Ghy B) 6-3-6-4

Girls under 14 years final:

Singles Matches: Guwahati A vs. Sibsagar

Roshni Bharadwaz (Ghy A) bt. Nisthapriya Bezbaruah (Sib) 6-0, 6-3

Adrika Rajkumari (Sib) bt. Bishnupriya Borgohain (Ghy A) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Deciding Doubles:

Nisthapriya Bezbaruah & Adrika Rajkumari (Sib) bt. Roshni Bharadwaz & Urshit Pathak (Ghy A) 6-3, 6-2

Men’s final:

Singles Matches: N F Railway vs. Guwahati

Tutu Thapa (NFR) bt. Anchit Gogoi (Ghy) 6-1, 6-0

Amlanjyoti Baruah (Ghy) bt. Sudhanta Mohanty (NFR) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Deciding Doubles:

Tutu Thapa & Sudhanta Mohanty (NFR) bt. Shiv Prajapati & Priyanuj Lahkar (Ghy) 4-1 (Concede).