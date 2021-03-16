Annu Rani betters own javelin national record, still misses Olympics mark

PATIALA, March 15 (PTI): Annu Rani bettered her own javelin throw national record but still missed the Tokyo Olympics qualification mark by more than half a metre on the opening day of the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships here on Monday.

Rani clinched the Gold with a best throw of 63.24m which she came up in her third attempt, obliterating her earlier national mark of 62.43m which she had recorded during the World Championships in Doha in 2019.

The Tokyo Olympics qualification mark for women’s javelin throw is 64m.

The 28-year-old, who had won a Bronze in the 2014 Asian Games and a Silver in the Asian Championships in 2019, was representing Uttar Pradesh in the national event.

Sanjana Choudhary of Rajasthan was a distant second with a best throw of 54.55m while Haryana’s Kumari Sharmila was third with a best effort of 50.78m in the eight-athlete field.

Rani led Uttar Pradesh to a three-gold show from four finals on the day. The ball was set rolling by 21-year-old Savita Pal who made her debut 10,000m race a memorable one by sprinting past Sanjvani Jadhav (Maharashtra). Shot putter Kiran Baliyan accounted for the third Gold with a 16.45m effort.

On a day when no men’s final was scheduled, the other Gold medal was won by Tamil Nadu Pole Vaulter Rosy Paulraj, who leapt over the bar placed at 3.80m.

Yet, it was her state-mate S Dhanalakshmi who produced a stunning race in the women’s 100m semifinals. She threw down the gauntlet for Dutee Chand (Odisha) with an 11.38-second 100m sprint.

Taking to the track after Assam’s Hima Das won her heats in 11.63 seconds, Dutee Chand clocked 11.51 without straining too much.