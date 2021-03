Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, March 11: The Assam Men’s Volleyball team was defeated by Haryana in the final of the Senior National Volleyball Championship (men’s) at Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Assam lost the match 23-25, 18-25 and 19-25. The Assam team had created history on Wednesday by entering into the final for the first time by defeating Kerala 3-2.