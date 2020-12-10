Assam gets ‘Best State Promoting Sports’ award

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Assam was conferred the ‘Best State Promoting Sports’ award in a virtual event organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) recently.

Madhya Pradesh was also declared the joint winner.

FICCI presented the awards to both the states during a virtual ceremony held on December 8.

The India Sports Awards-2020 were presented by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to sports personalities and organisations who have made outstanding contributions in the field of sports.

The award was received by director general of Sports Authority of Assam, Onkarmal Kedia on behalf of the Assam government.

Kedia, while accepting the award, highlighted various achievements of the state in the field of sports and the steps taken by the government to promote sports in the state.