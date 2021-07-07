Assam sports minister inaugurates selfie points in Guwahati 

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, July 6: Assam sports minister Bimal Borah on Tuesday inaugurated two selfie points in Guwahati as a support to the Indian players who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister urged all to take selfies in the points and support the Indian players.

Borah also wished Ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain for qualifying for the upcoming event.

“Took a selfie at the selfie point at Dighalipukhuri, Guwahati to show my support to the Indian contingent bound for @Tokyo 2020. Show your support by clicking selfies at the nearest selfie point. I #Cheer4India, do you?” the sports minister tweeted.

Borah further Tweeted, “Boxing ace @LovlinaBorgohai qualifying for #Tokyo2020 is a matter of immense pride & joy for Assam.”