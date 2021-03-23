Assam Wushu team win 10 medals

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, March 22: Assam claimed 10 medals including one Gold, two Silver medals in the 19th Junior National (Boys and Girls) Wushu Championship held at Bhodia Kheda, Fatehabad, Haryana recently. The only Gold medal was won by Roitoli Boro in Taichiquan category. She also bagged a Silver medal in Taichijian event. Nihar Baruah bagged Silver in Qiangshu category.