Baithalangso Sports Association Lift trophy

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 17: Baithalangso Sports Association lifted the 2nd Lt Sarsing Bangrung Memorial Football trophy on Friday.

In the final match, Baithalangao Sports Association defeated Langpi Sports Association by 1-0 goal at Bajongkiri memorial playground, Chingthong, West Karbi Anglong on Friday.

The winning team was given away a cash prize of Rs. 30,000.

KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang attended the final match as chief guest while KAAC EM

Pradipta Rongpi and local MAC were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEM announced improvement of road conditions and several schemes to be taken up in Chinthong MAC constituency

The tournament was organised in memory of former KAAC EM Lt. Sarsing Bangrung.