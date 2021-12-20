Block Level Sports Meet At Rongkhang Block Concludes

HT Bureau

Diphu, Dec 19: A two-day block level sports meet organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Diphu in collaboration with Social Development Organisation, Rongkhang Block concluded in the Play ground of Janata Rastra Bhasa Hindi LP School and Ranaima Higher Secondary School, Ranaima.

On the day of opening ceremony on Saturday, president of Social Development Organisation Jeetendra Harijan felicitated the entire guests and delivered welcome speech and also highlighted the rules and regulation of the sports programme. The sports programme was inaugurated by chief guest Asst. Teacher of PG Hari Teron H.School, Kampur Bharat Sahu and encouraged the youths to participate in the events.

On the opening day, volleyball game was played was started in which more than 8 youth clubs participated in it. Tilha Basti Sports Youth Club won the final Volley Ball Trophy and Runners-up team was Kheroni Charali Youth Association.

On Sunday, participants from different youth Clubs participated and won first, second and third prize in the athletics and sports events like 100 mt, 200 mts, 400 mts, 1000mts, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot-Put, Discuss-Throw and Kabaddi in both boys and girls category. The entire first, second and third prize winning participants were awarded with Medals, Trophies and certificates.

About 300 youth hailing from different parts of the block participated in this programme.

The closing ceremony was graced by Principal of Ranaima Higher Secondary School Bhakta Br. Chetry, Asst. Teacher of Mr. PG Hari Teron H.School, Kampur Bharat Sahu, among others.