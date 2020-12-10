Borjan MAC beat Korkhanti in tie breaker

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 10: Borjan MAC won a quarter final encounter against Korkhanti MAC via tie-breaker the 1st Inter – Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Knock-out Football Championship played here on Thursday.

The two teams, in their stipulated 90 minutes played a 1-1 draw. It was Borjan that scored first in 12th minute of the first half through Deuri Kro. But in the second half coming from behind Korkhanti equalised the goal through Kangbura Ronghang in the 50th minute.

Later, a tie breaker was organised to determine the outcome of the match.

For Korkhanti, Kangbura Ronghang, Ramsing Ronghang, Jirjar Terang, Pritam netted, while Pritam Lamka missed the target. For Borjan, all the five namely Tension Tisso, Jonasing Teron, Binong Engleng, Deuri Kro and Senging Thanghanging have netted.

Finally, the match was won by Borjan 6-5. Borjan will face Lumbajong in their semi final clash on December 11.