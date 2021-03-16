Chachal Tennis Championship concludes

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, March 15: The 1st edition of Chachal Tennis Championship for the Veteran players of Assam concluded at the All Assam Tennis Association Complex in the city on Monday. The award function was attended by Amit Sahai, IFS, PCCF (Wild life), Anurag Singh, IFS, chief conservator of forest, Anirban Bhagawati, general manager, Oil India Limited, Loknath Mishra of Dalmia Cement and Nayanjyoti Das, regional head, ICICI Bank. Bijoy Kumar Sonowal, a veteran tennis player of Assam who is 85 years old, was felicitated in the function.

RESULTS:

MEN’S DOUBLES ‘ABOVE 35’ FINAL: Chandrasekhar Mohanty / Priyanuj Lahkar def. Shiv Kumar Prajapati / Rajesh Bora 6-1, 6-2. MEN’S DOUBLES ‘ABOVE 45’ FINAL: Anshuman Dutta / Shibasish Dutta Gupta def. Hakim Ali / Amiyo Sarkar 6-1, 6-1. MEN’S DOUBLES ‘ABOVE 55’ FINAL: Randeep Baruah / Bharat Phukan def. Bhaskar Borkotoky / Subodh Mimani 9-3. MEN’S DOUBLES ‘ABOVE 65’ FINAL: Col. M Barkakoti / Hyder Ali Rymbai def. G K Dutta / S D Lahkar 9-5.