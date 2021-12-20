Chandan, Deepanjan Win Sports Quiz Contest

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: Chandan Duorah and Deepanjan Deb clinched the fourth Pulin Das Memorial Open Prize-Money Sports Quiz Competition – 2021, organised by the Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) at Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir here on Sunday.

Souvik Bhattacharjee and Mridul Ram Kalita bagged the first runner-up prize while Dul Hazarika and Rajibul Awal won the second runner-up prize respectively. The competition was conducted by noted quiz masters Dipankar Koushik and Dilip Kumar Sarma.

Altogether 33 teams participated in the first stage of the competition held as preliminary screening round from where six teams were selected for the final round. The final round was a nine-round affair comprising two audio-visual rounds, three buzzer rounds, one phot frame round, one takes your choice round and two dry dose round respectively. The audience also won a lot of varied gifts while answering the quiz master’s questions.

The top three winning teams were presented cash award of Rs, 12,000/-, Rs. 8,000/- and Rs. 6,000/- respectively alongwith trophies. Cash award of Rs. 2,000/- each were also presented to the fourth to six position holders.

Earlier in the inaugural function, floral tributes were paid to the eminent sports organiser Kriramohirukh Pulin Das. The competition was declared open by Kalyan Kumar Das, President, GLTA by lighting the traditional lamp.