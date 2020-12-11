Dazzling Boys lift Winter cricket tourney

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 10: Dazzling Boys of Dimapur lifted the Diphu Winter Cricket Knock-Out Tournament defeating host team Low Budget in finals played here at Sports Complex, 5th Miles, Diphu-Manja Road on Thursday. The tournament was organised by Low Budget Cricket Club. The visiting team won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to set a target of 162 runs at the loss of three wickets in the 20 overs match. Jonathan scored 54 runs from 43 balls, while Hem scored 40 runs of 24 balls and Hokaito Zhimomi scored 39 runs from 31 balls. Songja Kathar, Roshan Alam and Raju Gosh took one wicket each.

In the second innings chasing a target of 162 the host team Low Budget could score 134 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs complete. Shivram Enghi scored 25 runs from 15 balls, Sarklimso Terang scored 30 runs from 37 balls, Amit Yadav scored 36 runs from 32 balls. Nagaho Chishi, Raja Sha took one wicket each, while Imli Vati and Hokaito Zhimomi took two wickets each, while one ran out.

Prizes were given away to the winning and runners-up teams including individual prizes. Executive member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Amarsing Tisso presented a trophy and a cheque of Rs. 50,000 to the champions team Dazzling Boys, while the runners-up team Low Budget received a trophy and cheque of Rs.30,000 from president, Karbi Anglong Sports Association, Pankaj Teron.

Man of Match was awarded to Hokaito Zhimomi, highest run scorer was adjudged to Jonathan Rongsen Longkumer for scoring 54 runs in 43 balls with 6 fours and one sixes, highest wicket taker Raju Ghosh Low Budget, Man of the Series Probal Borkataki Flash, Jorhat and emerging player was adjudged to Senglong Rongpi of Low Budget.