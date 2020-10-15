DGP Mahanta honours sportswomen

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 14: Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Wednesday honoured W/HC Pallabi Das and WPC Tunlai Narzary in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the field of sports.

W/HC Pallabi Das won two Gold medals and one Silver medal in Archery whereas WPC Tunlai Narzary bagged a Gold medal in Shot-put, Silver in Hammer Throw and Bronze in Javelin in 2019 World Police & Fire Games at Chengdu, China.

The DGP extended his deepest appreciation to their coaches and supporting staff and advised them to give thrust on identifying and nurturing budding talents in Assam Police.