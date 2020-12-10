Dr Sarat Dutta’s mortal remains consigned to flames

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Eminent former footballer and Assam state captain, Dr Sarat Ch Dutta’s mortal remains were consigned to the flames by his two sons and daughter at Nabagraha Cremation Ground recently in the presence of a host of peers, relatives and admirers. Dr Dutta had passed away at 10.30 am on December 7 last.

Prior to this, Dr Dutta’s mortal remains were brought to India Club, of which he was an ex-president, at around 12-30 pm. Members in large numbers were present and they offered floral wreaths to bid the stalwart their last goodbyes. The India Club president Bijan Kumar Choudhury led the prayers at the official condolence meeting that was held at the club premises.