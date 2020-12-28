East Zone Jr Athletics C’ship kicks off

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: The 32nd edition of East Zone Junior Athletics Championship started at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium on Monday. Altogether 353 athletes from nine states are taking part in the two-day meet where 104 events will be held. DG of Sports Authority of Assam Onkar Kedia and Queen Oja, MP of Guwahati Constituency attended in the opening ceremony.