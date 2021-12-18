FC Goa Look to Extend Winning Run In ISL

BAMBOLIM, Dec 17 (PTI): Back to form after a torrid start, FC Goa will look to extend their winning run in the Hero Indian Super League when they take on Hyderabad FC at the Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

The Gaurs snapped a three-game losing streak against SC East Bengal with a 4-3 win and followed it up with a 2-1 triumph over Bengaluru FC in their last outing.

Placed eighth in the points table, the Juan Ferrando-coached outfit will look to climb up the ladder but it won’t be easy without the services of key man Jorge Ortiz.

Ortiz picked up his first-ever red card in the Hero ISL in FC Goa’s last match and will be unavailable for selection in the upcoming match. It was his first-ever red card in the tournament.

Ferrando though denied his side would feel the absence of Ortiz.

“For me, what is most important is the players who are focusing on the 90 minutes. Injuries and in this case, the red card for Jorge is not so important because it is a distraction for the team,” he said.

Ortiz is an integral part of the FC Goa attack as he can both finish off chances and create them too.

The Spaniard has the highest number of goal contributions for FC Goa this season. He has scored once and provided three assists.

The home team will also need to sort out their free-kick woes. The Gaurs have conceded eight set-piece goals, the most set-piece goals conceded by any team this season.

Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, will come into the game full of confidence after their massive 5-1 drubbing of NorthEast United FC.

It was only the second time they had scored five goals in a match in the ISL history.

Bartholomew Ogbeche has been in top form for Manolo Marquez’s side, netting five goals so far.

The likes of Akash Mishra, Asish Rai and Chinglensana Singh have also been in fine form, adding solidity to the defence.

Hyderabad have looked like a balanced team this season with Javier Siverio and Joel Chianese helping Ogbeche up front and adding to Marquez’s options.

Young Rohit Danu has also been in fine touch, underlining the team’s camaraderie on the pitch.

Hyderabad, though, have failed to win any of their four matches against the Gaurs. Three of those have ended in losses.

