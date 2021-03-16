Final round of Inter District Cricket tournament from March 16

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, March 15: Assam Cricket Association announced the final round schedule of the JK Baruah Inter District Cricket tournament to be held at Golaghat from March 16. The Guwahati team is placed in group ‘A’ along with Silchar and Dhemaji. The three teams in group ‘B’ are Golaghat, Nalbari and Tinsukia.

Guwahati will start their campaign on March 18 against Dhemaji and will face Silchar in the next game on March 20. The last group league match between Silchar and Dhemaji will be held on March 26-27.

Schedule of other group: March 16-17: Golaghat vs Nalbari. March 20-21: Golaghat vs Tinsukia. March 24-25: Tinsukia vs Nalbari.

The winner of each group will meet in the two-day final from March 29.