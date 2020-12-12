Fit India Cyclothon programme held in NFR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: As part of the nationwide initiative under Fit India Movement launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt of India; series of activities and events are being held which started from December 7 and is to be held till December 31.

A ‘Fit India Cyclothon’ programme was held at the NFRSA (NF Railway Sports Association) complex at Maligaon here on Saturday in connection with the initiative.

The programme was flagged off by the general manager of NF Railway Anshul Gupta in presence of Rajendra Prasad Jingar, president of NFRSA apart from all participants and well-wishers. He advised all participants about the need to remain fit in today’s hectic life schedule.

It can be mentioned here that, NFRSA has been encouraging the ‘FIT INDIA’ movement by holding different events time to time to inculcate the habit of remain physically fit. All the participants of Saturday’s cyclothon are regularly taking up daily cycling trips on self-decided routes and distance. More such events will be organised by the NFRSA to future also to promote fitness.