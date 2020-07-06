Former Assam Ranji Player passes away

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 6: Former Assam Ranji Trophy player Anwar Hussain Hazarika passed away at his Cinnamara residence here on Monday due to old age ailments. He was 78.

Hussain, who was also a retired Superintendent Engineer of ONGC, along with his wife Sayera Rahman, was one of the founders of Prerona, the Spastics Society of Jorhat that runs a school for specially-abled children, at Cinnamara. He was the Treasurer of the Society and had silently worked to build the Institute, the only one if it’s kind in upper Assam.

He leaves behind two sons besides his wife.

Hussain in his debut Ranji Trophy match as part of the Assam cricket team had played at Cuttack against Odisha in 1965 and scored a century. He had played 16 Ranji Trophy matches and scored 567 runs.

Several organisations, sports bodies including Jorhat District Sports Association, have mourned his demise. His janaza was performed at the Jorhat Kabarstan on Monday afternoon.