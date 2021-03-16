GTC storm into semis of Bordoloi Trophy

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, March 15: Gauhati Town Club reached the semi final of the 67th Bordoloi Trophy Football championship at the Judges Field on Monday as they collected one point by ending the game 2-2 against Eleven Star.

Gauhati Town Club took the lead in the 18th minute through Kakhevi Asumi but Eleven Star equalized through Pulung Daimary in the injury time of the first half.

Meanwhile at Morigaon, Bodousa SC defeated local outfit Morigaon FC 3-0 in their last group league game. M Moran (56), Rabi Boi (80) and J Gogoi (83) scored for Bodousa in the game.

On Sunday, OIL FC stormed into the semifinals defeating Morigaon FC 5-0 in their second group League game.