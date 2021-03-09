Guwahati City FC launches women’s team on International Women’s Day

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, March 8: With the objectives of playing in the ‘Indian Women’s League’ (IWL) in near future and for the development of Women’s football, Guwahati City FC (GCFC) launched its Women football team on Monday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day and AFC Women’s Football Day. The ‘GCFC Ladies’ which consists of players from different parts of the state, was launched at the ‘Game on Arena’, Beharbari. AIFF licensed and experienced women’s football coach Bitu Das has been appointed as the coach of ‘GCFC Ladies’ which has been supported by Healthy Co, One Stop Kitchen and SG Law Plus, and he will train the team under the supervision of AFC A license holder head coach of the GCFC.

“The team will compete in various local tournaments, state championships and prepare for IWL 2021-22 season,”- told GCFC co-founder Darick Ranjan Deka. GCFC will soon start a centre of its academy in the city to concentrate on women’s football. Mr Hiren Gogoi, treasurer, Assam Football Association, Rahul Hazarika, founder, One Stop Kitchen, Abhishek Bedi Verma, brand head, Healthy Co, Pinak Deka, SG Law Plus, Mr Siddhartha Sankar Deka, co-founder, GCFC, Sazad Siddique, founder, Game On Arena were present on the occasion.