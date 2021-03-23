Inter District Chess meet kicks off  

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, March 22: All Assam Chess Association organised All Assam Inter District Chess Championship-2021 (Senior) began here at Shemford Futuristics School on Monday. Altogether 141 players from Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, North Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Cachar, Karimganj, Darrang, Kamrup (R), Nagaon, Morigaon, Nalbari, Barpeta and Guwahati are participating in the tournament.

The tournament was inaugurated by principal of Shemford Futuristic School Mausumi Ganguli. M Arun Singh, vice president of All Assam Chess Association and its treasurer Madhab Sarma were also present in the opening ceremony.

Top seed Rahul Singh, second seed Trailokya Nanda, third seed Santanu Borpatra Gohain, fourth seed Rakesh Chakraborty and fifth seed Simanta Das started their campaign in the meet with win.