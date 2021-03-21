Inter district knock out cricket tournament 

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 20: Jorhat Govt Boys School and R V Public School entered the second round of the Inter school knock out cricket tournament. In the first match on Saturday, Jorhat Govt Boys School defeated Royal Oak School by 94 runs. In another match, R V Public School defeated Jorhat Jatiya Vidyalaya by 5 wickets. The tournament is organized by Jorhat District Sports Association and is being played in its own ground.