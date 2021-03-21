Sunday, March 21
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Inter district knock out cricket tournament 

Inter district knock out cricket tournament 

0
By on Sports
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 20: Jorhat Govt Boys School and R V Public School entered the second round of the Inter school knock out cricket tournament. In the first match on Saturday, Jorhat Govt Boys School defeated Royal Oak School by 94 runs. In another match, R V Public School defeated Jorhat Jatiya Vidyalaya by 5 wickets. The tournament is organized by Jorhat District Sports Association and is being played in its own ground.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply